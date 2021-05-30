Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

