Royce & Associates LP Buys 176,787 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.45% of Unifi worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE UFI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $509.03 million, a PE ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

