Royce & Associates LP Buys 3,675 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

TKR opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.