Royce & Associates LP Buys 500,000 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DZS were worth $20,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.35. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

