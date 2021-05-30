Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,056 shares of company stock worth $2,245,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

