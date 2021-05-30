Royce & Associates LP Purchases 235,250 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $36.47 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

