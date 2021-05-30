Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,044 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 9.53% of Gencor Industries worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $86,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $168,557. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

