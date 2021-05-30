Royce & Associates LP Sells 97,588 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.47% of Pitney Bowes worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

