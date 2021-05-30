RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Short Interest Update

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
RSAIF stock remained flat at $$9.32 during trading on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.
About RSA Insurance Group
