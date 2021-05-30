S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SCPPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF remained flat at $$7.15 during trading on Friday. 100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

