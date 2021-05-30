Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

GDX opened at $39.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

