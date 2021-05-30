Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.