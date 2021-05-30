Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
