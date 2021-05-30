Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000.

Shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

