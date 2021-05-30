Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $198,459,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,467,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.