salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $260.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

