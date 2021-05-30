salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.79-3.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

salesforce.com stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

