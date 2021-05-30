salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.790-3.810 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

