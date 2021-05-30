Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the April 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

