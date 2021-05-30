Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 113.6% in May

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 29th total of 1,082,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF remained flat at $$1.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
