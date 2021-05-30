Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Up 113.6% in May

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,312,900 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 29th total of 1,082,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF remained flat at $$1.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,700. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment.

