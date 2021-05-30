SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €122.00 by Nord/LB

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

SAP stock opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

