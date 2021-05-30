Saybrook Capital NC Sells 3,630 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,448. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

