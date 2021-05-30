Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $290.55. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.96. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.
About Schindler
