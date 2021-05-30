Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $290.55. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.96. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

