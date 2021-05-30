Scrypta Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $261,780.83 and approximately $10.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002996 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,977,317 coins and its circulating supply is 17,177,317 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.