Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ STX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

