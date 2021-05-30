Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

