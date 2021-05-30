Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3,945.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

