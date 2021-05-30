Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 529,431 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,267 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

