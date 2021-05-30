Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMLR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $110.00. 3,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,335. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. Analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $545,038. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.