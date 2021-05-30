Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,413,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,528,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Senseonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,725,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,188,412 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,722 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

