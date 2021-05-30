Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

