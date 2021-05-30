SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGSOY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY opened at $31.08 on Friday. SGS has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.