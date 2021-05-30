Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Shanghai Industrial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.
SGHIY stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
