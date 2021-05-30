Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Shanghai Industrial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

SGHIY stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

