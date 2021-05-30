Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

