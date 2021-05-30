Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $126.99 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

