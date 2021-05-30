Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

