Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $331.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.