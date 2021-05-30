Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18,368 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

