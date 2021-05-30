Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,125 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $506.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.77. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

