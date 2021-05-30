Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 53,438 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,225,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,246. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

