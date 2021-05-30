Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 65,047 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,047 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.