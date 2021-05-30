Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 77,759 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,759 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

