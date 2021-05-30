Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Allstate by 40.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

