ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.74

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.74 and last traded at $179.74, with a volume of 2880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.48.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,634 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,515. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

