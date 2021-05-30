Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 173.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 173.7% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

