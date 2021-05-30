Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Declines By 46.4%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79.
Andritz Company Profile
