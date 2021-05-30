Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Grows By 71.8%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ares Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $55.18. 650,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,011. Ares Management has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $59.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

