Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Expands By 71.9%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the April 29th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.09. 133,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

