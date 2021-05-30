Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rises By 100.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

boohoo group stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.84. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

