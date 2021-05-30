Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Rises By 71.3%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the April 29th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,011,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. 365,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,115. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

