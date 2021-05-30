Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 44.1%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

